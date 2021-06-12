Heritage Trust Co Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $390.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

