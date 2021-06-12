HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $9,281,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

VAQC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.