HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,131 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 244,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $266,598.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,312,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.