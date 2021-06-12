HighTower Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500 over the last ninety days. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of ROAD opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

