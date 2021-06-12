HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

