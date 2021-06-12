HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.