HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,248 Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Story: Market Perform

