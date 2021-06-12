Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae Sells 5,598,420 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

