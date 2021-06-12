Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $6.99

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.67. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $908.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,271,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

