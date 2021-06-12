Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Down 62.1% in May

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the May 13th total of 174,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

