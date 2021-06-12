HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

