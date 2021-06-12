Huntsman Co. (HUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Huntsman has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HUN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

