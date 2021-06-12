Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows. However, margins and volumes in the Advanced Materials unit are expected to remain under pressure due to weakness in aerospace. The company is also seeing pressure on ethylene amines volumes and margins. Costs associated with turnarounds are also likely to weigh on Polyurethanes margins.”

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.53.

Shares of HUN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

