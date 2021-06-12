Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 14.8% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s share price traded up 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.15 and last traded at C$5.66. 1,222,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,035,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of C$584.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 33.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
