Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 14.8% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s share price traded up 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.15 and last traded at C$5.66. 1,222,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,035,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$584.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 33.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$12.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

