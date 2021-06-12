HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $297,389.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00080067 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,866,696 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,866,695 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

