HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.70.

HYRE opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $386.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HyreCar news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

