IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares were down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.45 and last traded at $52.45. Approximately 30,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 941,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in IAA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in IAA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

