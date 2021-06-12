IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.10.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.86. 939,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,167. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

