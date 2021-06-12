ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $49.18. Approximately 1,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02.

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

