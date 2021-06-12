IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $518,581.64 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in IES by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IES by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

