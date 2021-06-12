IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $518,581.64 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:IESC opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $56.24.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.