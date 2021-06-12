II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $88.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. 1,067,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,052. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. II-VI has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,310 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

