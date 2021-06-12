Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $49.11 on Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $49.11 or 0.00137553 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $32.03 million and approximately $660,295.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00170340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00196505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.41 or 0.01132729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,750.63 or 1.00134499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.