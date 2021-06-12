ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0268 on Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $300,831.62 and $133,575.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,211,723 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

