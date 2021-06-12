IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.89 Million

Analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce sales of $41.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.25 million and the highest is $44.54 million. IMAX posted sales of $8.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 372.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $231.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $353.25 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 370,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,092. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

