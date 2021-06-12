Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 937.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,072 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 150.0% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

IEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.