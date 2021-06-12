ING Groep NV Has $1.08 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,669.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,878.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,050.00 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

