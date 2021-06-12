ING Groep NV Has $788,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in CF Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

NYSE CF opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.