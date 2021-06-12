ING Groep NV Invests $1 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,131,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR opened at $347.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.54 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at $118,386,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

