ING Groep NV Sells 142 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

