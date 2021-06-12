Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Up 225.0% in May

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Innate Pharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

