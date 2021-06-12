Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Position Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UAPR opened at $25.60 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.