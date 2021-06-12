Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 3,300 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,275,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,405,684.14.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,430.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,980.00.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$5.20 on Friday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$174.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.17.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BNE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.82.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

