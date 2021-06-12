Insider Buying: Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Acquires £199.92 in Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Alan Martin acquired 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £199.92 ($261.20).

LON NEXS opened at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.20. The company has a market capitalization of £95.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.50 ($2.79).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

