Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $1,120,119.50 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 354,811 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.