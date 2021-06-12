Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Sells 811 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kim Kelderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $443.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.95. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

