Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 24,435 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
COF stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
