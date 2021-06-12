Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 24,435 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

COF stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

