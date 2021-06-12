Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells 425 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $18,457.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,623,900.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00.

DMTK opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.20. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after acquiring an additional 231,450 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DermTech by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

