Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells $532,933.40 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EQR stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

