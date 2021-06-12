Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $24,349.78 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $24,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle L. Basil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Michelle L. Basil sold 204 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $11,417.88.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.51. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

