Insider Selling: Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Sells 11,150 Shares of Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HL opened at $9.04 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.43, a P/E/G ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several analysts have commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

