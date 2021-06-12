Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $244,500.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after buying an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

