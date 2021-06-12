Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,919.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Caine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $462,150.00.

Shares of MGNI opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Magnite by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.