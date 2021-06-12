Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $1,472,750.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $1,472,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,882,385.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE OSH opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion and a PE ratio of -0.78.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.