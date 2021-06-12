Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organogenesis alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,527,037.68.

On Friday, June 4th, Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $15.12 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORGO. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.