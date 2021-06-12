Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $15,595,320.18 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $15,595,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $172,671,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

