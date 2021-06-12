Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PROS stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.67. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $35,731,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $15,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,194 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.