Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CFO Sells $360,577.99 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $49.24 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

