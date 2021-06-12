Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Sells 2,633 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 3.14. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $67.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

