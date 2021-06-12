Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49. The company has a market cap of $816.56 million, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tucows by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

