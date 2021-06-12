Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Sells 453,422 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $21.65 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $865.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.39.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

VITL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $40,578,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 685,493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $12,845,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 422,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

